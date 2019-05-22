New Music: Beast Coast – Snow In The Stadium

Beast Coast are gearing up to release their debut album Escape From New York on May 24th. They give fans another new record titled “Snow In The Stadium”. Flatbush Zombies‘ Erick Arc Elliott spoke about the single:

I don’t want to reveal too much about this song but I’ve been told this is one of my best beats. Just as a backstory: I made this beat in my living room and I really didn’t think anyone would even be inspired enough to write to it. Every time I played it for someone I got a really interesting reaction like, “oh word? that’s where you going with it?”⁣⁣

The Beast Coast tour Escape From New York Tour kicks off on July 23rd in Seattle, WA.

You can stream “Snow In The Stadium” below and download it now on iTunes/Google Play.



