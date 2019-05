Denzel Curry announced that he will deliver his new album ZUU on May 31. Here is the second single from the project titled “SPEEDBOAT”.

ZUU features twelve new records and guest appearances by Rick Ross, Kiddo Marv, Ice Billion Berg, Sam Sneak and PlayThatBoiZay.

He will also be hitting the road with Billie Eilish this Summer.

You can download “SPEEDBOAT” now on iTunes/Google Play. Pre-order ZUU now on iTunes.