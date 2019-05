Shenseea dropped the official video for her new single “Blessed” featuring Tyga. Directed by Arrad and shot in Jamaica. She took to Instagram to speak about the record:

“Told y’all it was a hit 😏💅🏼. BLESSED Issa world record!!! #Blessed ft. @tyga 🔥 prod/ @rvssian.”

Watch the “Blessed” visual below and download it now on iTunes/Google Play.