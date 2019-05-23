New Music: Ed Sheeran ft. Chance The Rapper & PnB Rock – Cross Me

After teasing the record on social media, Ed Sheeran delivers his new single “Cross Me” featuring Chance The Rapper and PnB Rock. His new album No.6 Collaborations Project is on the way. He spoke about the project on Instagram:

“Before I was signed in 2011, I made an EP called No.5 Collaborations Project. Since then, I’ve always wanted to do another, so I started No.6 on my laptop when I was on tour last year. I’m a huge fan of all the artists I’ve collaborated with and it’s been a lot of fun to make. No.6 Collaborations Project will be out everywhere on 12 July. It’s available to pre-order from midnight tonight local time and my song with @chancetherapper and @pnbrock will be out everywhere at the same time x.”

You can stream “Cross Me” below and pre-order No.6 Collaborations Project now on iTunes before it hits stores on July 12th.