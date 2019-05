Lite Fortunato links up with Famous Dex for a new track titled “Weird vs Crazy”. Produced by DPOnTheBeat He took to Instagram to speak about the record:

“S U R P R I S E TO ALL MY DAY 1 FANS. HERE 2016 VIBES FOR Y’ALL. I (🖤) Y’ALL ALL ☁️.”

You can stream “Weird vs Crazy” below.