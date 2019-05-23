Video: DJ Khaled – Father Of Asahd: The Album Experience (Documentary)

DJ Khaled stays on schedule after the release of his new album Father Of Asahd as he drops his new documentary titled Father Of Asahd: The Album Experience exclusively via TIDAL.

The documentary features behind the scenes footage of the album recording process and video shoots with appearances by J. Cole, Jay Z, Travis Scott, SZA, Future, Lil Baby, and more.

Khaled also sat down with Elliott Wilson for the new CRWN interview. He talks about buying a rare Maybach for to match the “Top Off” lyrics, “Higher” with the late Nipsey Hussle, the birth of his son Asahd, advice he received from Buju Banton, and more.

You can watch Father Of Asahd: The Album Experience and the CRWN interview below and download Father Of Asahd now on iTunes/Google Play.