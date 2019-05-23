Video: DUCKWRTH – THE FALLING MAN (Short Film)

DUCKWRTH gives fans a new short film for his EP THE FALLING MAN. Directed by Mancy Gant. About the short film:

What happens when your fears manifest and become real? In this four act short film, you will watch as The Falling Man battles with his fear of vulnerability & betrayal, love & commitment, social status and even death itself. Just like a painting, there are gems hidden in the composition, so keep your eyes peeled and your mind open.

You can download THE FALLING MAN now on iTunes/Google Play.