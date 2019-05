YG follows his performance on The Ellen Show with a new interview on Big Boy TV.

He talks about beefing with DJ Mustard, getting over their differences, Perfect Ten, taking care of his family, individuality, style, shooting music videos, personal image, recording “Go Loko” with Tyga, 4REAL 4REAL, passing of Nipsey Hussle, Snoop Dogg, creative process, “Stop Snitchin,” acting, and more.

You can watch the full interview below and pick up 4REAL 4REAL when it drops at midnight.