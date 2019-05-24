Album Stream: Beast Coast – Escape From New York

Pro Era, Flatbush Zombies, and The Underachievers combined as Beast Coast to deliver their joint debut album titled Escape From New York. Featuring thirteen new records and new music by Joey Badass, Kirk Knight, CJ Fly, Nyck Caution, Zombie Juice, Meechy Darko, Erick the Architect, AK, and Issa Gold.

The entire crew will take their show on the road for the Escape From New York Tour starting July 23rd in Seattle, Wa

You can stream Escape From New York in its entirety below and download it now on iTunes/Google Play.