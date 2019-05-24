Album Stream: Flying Lotus – Flamagra

Flying Lotus follows his “Black Balloons Reprise” with his new album Flamagra. Featuring twenty-seven new songs and guest appearances by Denzel Curry, Anderson .Paak, George Clinton, Little Dragon, Tierra Whack, David Lynch, Shabazz Palaces, Thundercat, Toro y Moi, and Solange.

His Flamagra North American Tour kicks on August 9th in San Francisco, California. Here’s what he had to say about his live show:

“Excited to share the latest version of my 3D show! Come thruuuu more dates to come.”

You can stream Flamagra in its entirety below and download it now on iTunes/Google Play.