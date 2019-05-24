Album Stream: The Lonely Island – The Unauthorized Bash Brothers Experience

Comedians Akiva Schaffer and Andy Samberg are The Lonely Island and they deliver their new album The Unauthorized Bash Brothers Experience. This their first project since 2016’s Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping. Featuring eleven new songs and guest appearances by Sia, Haim, and Maya Rudolph. \

The concept behind The Unauthorized Bash Brothers Experience imagines a scenario in 1988 Oakland A’s stars Mark McGwire and Jose Canseco made a rap album. Andy Samberg as Canseco and Akiva Schaffer as McGwire.

You can stream The Unauthorized Bash Brothers Experience in its entirety below and download it now on iTunes/Google Play.