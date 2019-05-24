Album Stream: The Lonely Island – The Unauthorized Bash Brothers Experience

By cyclone -
Comedians Akiva Schaffer and Andy Samberg are The Lonely Island and they deliver their new album The Unauthorized Bash Brothers Experience. This their first project since 2016’s Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping. Featuring eleven new songs and guest appearances by Sia, Haim, and Maya Rudolph. \

The concept behind The Unauthorized Bash Brothers Experience imagines a scenario in 1988 Oakland A’s stars Mark McGwire and Jose Canseco made a rap album. Andy Samberg as Canseco and Akiva Schaffer as McGwire.

You can stream The Unauthorized Bash Brothers Experience in its entirety below and download it now on iTunes/Google Play.