After performing his new single “Go Loko” on The Ellen Show, YG gives fans his new album 4REAL 4REAL. Featuring fourteen new tracks and guest appearances by Tyga, Jon Z, Meek Mill, Valee, G-Eazy, DaBaby, Kamaiyah, RJ, Ty Dolla Sign, and more.

