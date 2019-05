SuicideBoys and Travis Barker deliver their new EP titled Live Fast Die Whenever. Featuring six new songs and a guest appearances by MUNKY.

Their Greyday Tour kicks off on July 24th and will feature performances by Denzel Curry, Pouya, GERM, City Morgue, Trash Talk, Shoreline Mafia, Night Lovell, and Turnstile.

You can stream Live Fast Die Whenever in its entirety below and download it now on iTunes/Google Play.