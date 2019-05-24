New Music: Ally Brooke ft. A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie – Lips Don’t Lie

By cyclone -
Ally Brooke ft. A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie – Lips Don’t Lie

Fifth Harmony’s Ally Brooke took to the The Late Late Show stage to perform her single “Low Key”. She returns with her brand new release titled “Lips Don’t Lie” featuring A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie. She spoke the record via Instagram stating:

Okay y’all. This is a perfect representation of me right now. One side trying to be cool bc my new song “Lips Don’t Lie” is coming out in a few hours, and then the other side of me, dead and freaking out. 🤣 Fun fact: I heard “Lips Don’t Lie” in AUGUST. YES AUGUST OF LAST YEAR. As soon as I heard the first few seconds I shouted “this is MY song! I need this song!!” I absolutely fell mad hard in love with it like no other. And then I didn’t get to record it till OCTOBER 29. This song has a story y’all. But I COULD NOT be more happy and ecstatic that you finally get to hear it in a few hours, on May 24 2019. This one is special to me. I hope you love it. #LipsDontLie

You can stream “Lips Don’t Lie” below and download it now on iTunes/Google Play.

