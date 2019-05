KXNG Crooked continues his Hip Hop Weekly series with two new records tited “Bo Jackson Jersey” and “The Lost Rapper Experience”. He spoke about the records via Instagram:

“I recorded a 12 minute story. A behind-the-scenes look at a day in the life of a lost rapper. I used to be that rapper. Drops at midnight.”

You can stream “Bo Jackson Jersey” and “The Lost Rapper Experience” below.