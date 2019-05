Yung Joc delivers his new single titled “Perfect Timing” featuring Gunna and B. Smyth. Produced by Blac Elvis He recently spoke about the record:

“I think the timing is perfect for some new music. Feels good to be back on my music shit!!!!!!!!! Celebrate with me tomorrow and all weekend long!!!!!!!!”

Stream “Perfect Timing” below and download it now on iTunes/Google Play.