Audio: Joe Budden – The Joe Budden Podcast w/ Rory, Mal & Parks (Episode 250) “Tuck Your Summer In”

Despite the slow news week, Joe and the guys found plenty to discuss. They begin with the new Young Thug song featuring J. Cole and Travis Scott (15:35). They also talk Logic and Joyner Lucas ending their beef (37:05), prom being overrated (60:40), Joe expresses his thoughts on college being a scam, Disney vs Netflix (116:10) and much more!

Intro Song: Stevie Wonder – “As”

Sleeper Picks: Joe: Cheri Dennis – “I Love You” Rory: G. DEP – “Everyday” Mal: NWA – “Dayz of Wayback” Parks: AZ – “Rise and Fall”