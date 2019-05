Warhol.ss calls on Dro Fe to shoot the visuals for their collab “Piranhas”. Directed by Evijan John. He took to Instagram to speak about the song:

“I jus came out wit da stick no deodorantttttt. #SPAM DA COMMENTS IF U WANT IT #udigg 🔮 idk when im droppin but y’all know wassup 🤷🏾‍♂️🤷🏾‍♂️ @dro_fe @loudyluna shot by @evijanjohn 📽📽”

Watch the clip below.