After dropping “ATM”, “Money Man Perry”, “Way It Is”, “At All Cost”, and “Resident Evil”, Money Man delivers his full project Paranoia. Featuring 25 new records and guest appearances by Lil Gotit, Guap Tarantino, and Yung Mal.

You can pick up his new Paranoia merch at MoneyMan.Store.



You can stream Paranoia in its entirety below and download it now on iTunes/Google Play.