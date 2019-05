Trill Sammy follows the release of his track “BankRolls” featuring Dice Soho with his new mixtape Die For Nothing. Featuring five new songs and guest appearances by Key! and Real McCoy. He hit up Instagram to speak about the project:

“Just Dropped 5 Songs ,Goodnight….I’ll wake up with more shit to drop 🤷🏽‍♂️.”

You can stream Die For Nothing in its entirety below.