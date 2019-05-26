New Music: Mr. Hudson ft. Vic Mensa – Chicago

Mr. Hudson is set to release his new album When The Machine Stops on June 21st. He gives fans his first single from the project titled “Chicago” featuring Vic Mensa. He spoke to Billboard about the collab:

“Once I had the song, I knew I wanted it to sound like Chicago. The drums were really important. Once I got the track sounding right with Johan, I called Vic. We’re always a good fit because he’s not afraid of wearing his heart on the sleeve of his motorcycle jacket. I went to his studio, which looks like a punk music venue, and he cut his verse in a couple takes. It’s emotional but it’s proud. Anger can be a useful emotion.”

You can stream “Chicago” below and download it now on iTunes/Google Play.

