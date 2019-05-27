EP Stream: Rotimi – Walk With Me

By cyclone -
Rotimi – Walk With MePower’s sixth and final season is coming this Summer, Rotimi aka Dre decides to deliver his new EP titled Walk With Me EP via EMPIRE Distribution. Featuring seven new songs and a  guest appearance by Vanessa Bling. He recently spoke to Billboard about the project.

“I wanted to sign to EMPIRE because I didn’t believe in an artist under a label. I wanted to do a partnership. I wanted to have creative freedom. I wanted to have conversations in a room where we collaborate on things and not go to a major because that system is old and I feel like this is a new wave where artists can express themselves and then they have a machine truly backing them. I wanted that. I wanted that for myself.”

You can stream Walk With Me below and download it now on iTunes/Google Play.