Tee Grizzley is putting the finishing touches on his upcoming Timberland-produced project Scriptures, which hits stores on June 7th. He sits down with Adam22 on No Jumper talk about getting off parole, traveling around the world, Dinner With Grizzley show, getting kicked out of a library, diss tracks, recording music with Big Sean, violence in Detroit, marijuana, meeting Kanye West, YNW Melly friendship, Scriptures, Rolling Loud Miami, family, and more.

Watch the full interview below.