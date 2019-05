YG just released his new album 4REAL 4REAL and hit up Power 106 to chop it up about supporting the latino community, recording “Go Loko”, DJ Mustard, confidence behind 4REAL 4REAL, fashion sense, growing up in Compton, “FDT” with Nipsey Hussle, My Krazy Life, Post Malone owing him $20,000, unborn daughter, and more.

Watch the full interview below and download 4REAL 4REAL now on iTunes/Google Play.