EP Stream: Shad Da God – Buy Yo Bomb

Shad Da God follows his release “Naybahood Nip” with a new EP titled Buy Yo Bomb. Featuring three new songs and a guest appearance by CraccBaby and Skull-E. He has this to say the new project:

“I know y’all waitin on #INGODWETRUST, but you know you can’t rush PIMPIN, but here is a LUH APPETIZER udigg called #BUYYOBOMB. I CHOSE this name simply because I’ll buy one of y’all niggas bomb right now #BANKROLLMAFIA SHIT 4EVA. Oh Happy Birthday 🎁🎊🎈🎂🎉 2 myself #udigg rich mafia day.”

You can stream Buy Yo Bomb in its entirety below and download it now on iTunes/Google Play.