Chicago’s Taylor Bennett returns after releasing “Streaming Services” near the beginning of the year with his new project THE AMERICAN REJECT. Featuring eight new songs and guest appearances by Supa Bwe, Serayeh, Ty Dolla Sign, Melo Makes Music, Zxxk, Bianca Shaw, Femdot, Mr. Hudson, Forever Band, and his brother Chance The Rapper.

You can stream THE AMERICAN REJECT in its entirety below and download it now on iTunes/Google Play.