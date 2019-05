Asian Da Brat follows the official video for her new single “Tweakin” with visuals for her “Crazy Story (Remix)”. Directed by Next Level.

She pays homage to her currently incarcerate boyfriend who created the original version along with his OTF compadre Lil Durk on “Crazy Story 2.0”.

Watch the “Crazy Story (Remix)” below and download he project Unfuccwitable now on iTunes/Google Play.