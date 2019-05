Slim 400 delivered his new album High Off TTreez back in April. He continues to push the project with latest video “Too Brackin For The Radio” featuring Dubee and C Starr. Directed by Nick Rodriguez.

Slim 400’s project contains 13 songs and has guest appearances by Kokane, Budda Ru, Lil Yachty, Peryon J Kee, Celly Ru, Bloody Jay, Twista, and more.

Watch the “Too Brackin For The Radio” visual below and download High Off TTreez now on iTunes/Google Play.