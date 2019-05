In this episode:

Joe, Rory, Mal and Parks recap their weekend and their time at Dusse Palooza (22:00). They also introduce “Dick Yelp” (25:20), people testing DaBaby, Meek Mill being banned from Vegas casino, and Mike Tyson vs Wack100 and MORE!

Intro Song: Musiq Soulchild – “Love” Tory Lanez – “Why Don’t You Love Me?”

Sleeper Picks Joe: Tyler Dumont – “Don’t Mean It” Rory: Shay Lie – “Good Together” Mal: Young Dolph – “Crashing Out” Parks: Blue & Exile – True & Livin’