Lil Wayne Announces 5th Annual Lil WeezyAna Fest

Lil Wayne recently appeared on DJ Khaled’s popular new album Father Of Asahd. He now decides to announce the official lineup for his fifth annual Lil WeezyAna Fest.

The festival will take place at the UNO Lakefront Arena grounds in New Orleans on September 7th. Featuring performances by Travis Scott, Meek Mill, Trey Songz, Kash Doll, Megan Thee Stallion, Saweetie, Melii, Leven Kali, Akbar V, and of course Lil Wayne. He spoke on Instagram about this year’s event:

“#LILWEEZYANAFEST Year 5!! Bigger and Better!! Thank U to all the fans for your continued support! Tickets on Sale Friday!”

Lil Wayne also has a new album titled Funeral on the way and a North American tour with Blink-182 that starts June 27th.

Lil Wayne posted a coffin on his Instagram story yesterday. Does this mean his long teased project “Funeral” is coming soon? 👀🤔 pic.twitter.com/BOtVID7DhT — MassHysteria (@mh_masshysteria) May 2, 2019

Check out the full lineup for the fifth annual Lil WeezyAna Fest below and pick up tickets for the event starting May 31st.