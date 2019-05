Flo Rida is gearing up to set the vibes for the Summer with his new single “Snack” featuring E-40 and Sage The Gemini with the official video. Directed by Alex Acosta.

Flo Rida will be hitting the road with Nelly and TLC for their joint tour starting July 23rd in Tuscaloosa, Alabama.

Watch the “Snack” video below and download it now on iTunes/Google Play.