New Music: Casanova – Forged In Steel

Roc Nation and Meek Mill will join forces to create a new docu-series titled 40 Days: Joshua-Ruiz. Casanova will be featured on the soundtrack with his new song titled “Forged In Steel”. Casanova spoke to Billboard about the record:

“Boxing and music are very similar. They both give you a voice to express the anger you feel, without getting in trouble for it I hope that doesn’t go over y’all heads!”

You can stream “Forged In Steel” below and download it now on iTunes/Google Play. You can watch the first two episodes of 40 Days: Joshua-Ruiz now on Youtube.