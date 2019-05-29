New Music: Trippie Redd – Under Enemy Arms

Trippie Redd announced his new single “Under Enemy Arms” on social media yesterday. He keeps his promise with the official release. Produced by Hammad Beats. Premiered by Zane Lowe on Beats 1 Radio. He told Zane about his upcoming project:

“It’s definitely just a bunch of vibes I’ve been feeling. It’s like how I perceive the world, how I perceive myself. It’s pretty much done. I pretty much got the concepts for lots of videos. I’m trying to be visual with this one. Right now I’m just finishing up little features and stuff. I got to pull up on The Game later. I’ll probably have him on there. I got Carti on it, Playboi Carti. The name is !.”

You can stream “Under Enemy Arms” below and download it now on iTunes/Google Play.