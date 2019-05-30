EarthGang Announce ‘What On Earth’ Tour

EarthGang currently working on their new project Mirrorland. Now they decide to announce their upcoming What On Earth Tour.

The tour kicks off September 11th in Oslo, Norway and runs through October 6th in Johannesburg, South Africa. They took to Instaram to speak about the project:

“YEAH WE UP!!! #WHATONEARTH TOUR | SOUTH AFRICA & EUROPE. We’re coming back this Fall!!! Drop a 🌍🌏🌎 and your city below!!! #ProudOfU #Up #Stuck.”

Check out full list of dates an cites for the What On Earth Tour below. Tickets go on sale beginning Friday May 31st.