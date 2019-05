Two-9’s Jace follows the release of his video “ITYB” and “Metro Intro” with his new mixtape titled #FreeJACE. Featuring seven new tracks with guest appearances by Key! and Slim Jxmmi and also featuring production by Metro Boomin, Kenny Beats, TrapMoneyBenny, Supah Mario, and more.

You can stream #FreeJace in it entirety below.