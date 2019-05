After his collab with Killy and Yung Bans titled “Freezing Cold”, Nessly links up with Lil Yachty for the official video for their record “Foreign Sheets” which also features Lil Keed. Directed by David Wept. Off of his upcoming project Standing On Satan’s Chest, which hits stores on June.

Standing On Satan’s Chest will feature twelve new songs and feature production by Kenny Beats, TM88, Take A Daytrip, and more.

Watch the clip below and download “Freezing Cold” now on iTunes/Google Play.