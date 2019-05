QC’s first R&B signer Layton Greene gets an assist from Lil Baby, City Girls, and PnB Rock for her new single titled “Leave Em Alone”.

“I hope to bring the game some new music, some integrity. I feel like the one thing a lot of artists lack is integrity. I feel like they’re not honest with themselves. We don’t get a real sense of who they are through their music.”

