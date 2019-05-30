New Music: Max B ft. French Montana – Don’t Push Me

Max B recently connected with his longtime friend/collaborator French Montana to celebrate his 41st birthday with a new collab titled “Hold On”. They return with another new record titled “Don’t Push Me”, which samples Grandmaster Flash and the Furious Five’s classic “The Message”. Off of Max B’s upcoming with French Montana titled Coke Wave 3. Max B spoke to Rolling Stone about his latest release stating:



“recapture some of that old flavor — that Grandmaster Flash feel, that Ice Cube Check Yo Self feel. There’s no more riding music out there right now, that’s some ancient folklore. So we gotta put that back in perspective. I was coming with some funk.”

You can stream “Don’t Push Me” below and stay tuned for more info on Coke Wave 3 as its revealed.