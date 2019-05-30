New Music: MURS – Night Shift / Gas Station Gucci Belt

MURS and 9th Wonder are currently working on a new project titled The Iliad Is Dead And The Odyssey Is Over. They decide to give fans a taste of what their cooking with two new songs title “Night Shift” and “Gas Station Gucci Belt”. After the culmination of his Over The Odyssey Tour, he celebrated and announced his upcoming single:

“41 cities 51 days. 23 years of touring and still blessed to have the support of so many amazing and wonderful folks. Thank y’all for making the #overtheodysseytour a success and one of my best tours in years! As many as you know life issues didn’t permit me to tour and support my last 2 albums. But even with a 3 year gap. And the new album being delayed. Yall still came out and showed love! Thank you thank you thank you! And much luv to my squad on this run. The fraternity of fried chicken.

@dalocksmith

@urlacojo

@itsmeeps

@_iamjose1

We ate good. Joked good. And rocked out every single night.

The album drops in July.

First single dropping this week.

#theilliadisdeadandtheodysseyisover”

You can stream “Night Shift” and “Gas Station Gucci Belt” below and pre-order The Iliad Is Dead And The Odyssey Is Over now on iTunes/Google Play before it hits stores on July 19th. Also check out the official artwork & tracklist below.

01. MURS – The Hulk

02. MURS – Cancun ’08 (Feat. Pookie Blow & Silk Money)

03. MURS – My Hero (Feat. Heather Victoria)

04. MURS – Gas Station Gucci Belt

05. MURS – Unicorn Glitter

06. MURS – High Noon (Feat. Rapsody & Reuben Vincent)

07. MURS – Night Shift

08. MURS – Give Me A Reason

09. MURS – Super Cojo Bros. (Feat. GQ & Cojo)

10. MURS – Fu*k Them

11. MURS – Tony Robbins Pocketbook

12. MURS – Sin