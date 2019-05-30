New Music: Tory Lanez, Quavo & Tyga – Broke Leg

Tory Lanez is putting the finishing touches on his new project LoVE me NOw (ReLoAdeD). He decides to deliver his new single “Broke Leg” featuring Quavo and Tyga. Produced by Foreign Teck. He announced the track via Instagram:

“BROKE LEG FEAT. @quavohuncho & @tyga PROD. @ForeignTeck SONG + VIDEO MAY 31st. 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 Co-DIRECTED and EDITED BY @torylanez.”

Tory’s also scheduled to release his project El Agua, New Toronto 3, and Chixtape 5 before the end of the year.

Stream “Broke Leg” below and download it now on iTunes.