Jim Jones drops of his highly anticipated new album El Capo.Produced entirely by The Heatmakerz. Featuring sixteen new songs and guest appearances by Trav, Fat Joe, Marc Scibilia, Rick Ross, Cam’ron, Rain, Fred The Godson, Maino, Drama, Fabolous, Ball Greezy, Dave East, Guordon Banks, Benny, Jadakiss, Philthy Rich, and Conway.

You can stream El Capo in its entirety below and download it now on iTunes/Google Play.