After building anticipation with a plethora of new video, Philthy Rich delivers his new project East Oakland Legend. Featuring fourteen new songs and guest appearances Lil D, Kamaiyah, Richie Rich, Too Short, Cookie Money, Yukmouth, Keak Da Sneak, Dru Down, D-Lo, and The Delinquents.

You can stream East Oakland Legend in its entirety below and download it now on iTunes/Google Play.