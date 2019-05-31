Video: Kanye West -David Letterman Interview

David Letterman will premiere the second season of My Next Guest Needs No Introduction series on Netflix. Leading with an interview with Kanye West.

Ye talks about nutrition habits, raising children, parents’ divorce, moving to Chicago, father’s attributes, living in China, mom’s passing, producing, working with Jay Z, Drake beef, power to resist influence, Takashi Murakami, Yeezy brand, fashion sense, Ye album, recording in Wyoming, bipolar disorder, staying off medication, TMZ, creativity, ridicule about Donald Trump, Sunday Service, #MeToo movement, and more.

You can watch the clips below and the full interview NexFlix.