Florida ‘s Wifisfuneral is finishing up his new album Ethernet 2 and now he decides to announces his upcoming Free Weef Tour.

The tour kicks off July 11th in Seattle and runs through August 11th in Tampa, FL. Also performing will be Camp Yola and #2Stoned.

Check out the full list of cities and dates below and pick up Free Weef Tour tickets Wifisfuneral.com.