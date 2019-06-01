Album Stream: Taylor J – Roses

After much anticipation, Taylor J delivers his new project Roses. Featuring thirteen new records and no guest appearances. He spoke about his project via Instagram:

“FINALLY… My album done!! 🚀🚀 #ROSES 🌹 drops May 31st. 🚀 BIG THANK YOU to all my supporters across da globe for being patient wit me, dis shit was worth it on my momma. It’s on now! All I know is dis da hardest indy project droppin this year… Meaning I ain’t under nobody and ain’t kiss one butt cheek for a feature or a friend. We doin what we want over here, from us directly to da people… #ROSES. Anything else I don’t wanna hear about it. 🚀🚀🚀”

You can stream Roses in its entirety below and download it now on iTunes/Google Play.