After multiple releases, Yung Gravy deliver his debut album Sensational. Featuring thirteen new records and guest appearances by Juicy J, Lil Baby, Mia Gladstone, Pouya, Ramirez, Trippy Tha Kid, bbnos, and Lil Mayo.

Yung Gravy will kick off his North American tour in Asheville, NC starting September 18th and runs through Ft. Lauderdale on October 26th.

You can stream Sensational in its entirety below and download it now on iTunes/Google Play.