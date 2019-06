In this episode:

The guys give an update on the smash bros! They also recap new music from Jim Jones (18:45) and Cardi B (38:00). Also Joe discusses the right way to troll (84:24), the Lion King documentary and much more!

Sleeper Picks: Rory: Wale – “Rediscover Me” Joe: Lupe Fiasco – “Just Might Be Okay” Mal: Lil Wayne – “Bm J.R.” Parks: EMPD – “The Joint”