Moneybagg Yo just released his new project 43VA HEARTLESS and liberates his latest visual “Word 4 Word”. He spoke about the visual:

EVERY BAR! EVERY LINE! WAS 100percent Facts “WORD 4 WORD” 🖤💔 OUT NOW!!

He recently confirmed his rumored relationship with Megan Thee Stallion with a #WCW post on Instagram.

You can download 43VA HEARTLESS now on iTunes/Google Play.