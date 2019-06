Brooklyn’s Stro goes back to back weeks with new music. Dropping his “Two More Chances Freestyle” last week and now returning with a new track titled “Overload” He had this to say about the Cassius G-produced joint:

This new joint is one of my personal favorites. 😤 “Overload” Prod by @cassiusgprod | Take a listen & Tell a homie!! New project coming real soon.. Luh y’all. 🙏🏿

Stream “Overload” below