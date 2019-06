YG continues his promo run for his album 4REAL 4REAL. He sits down with Ebro In The Morning to talk about his new album, “Keshia Had A Baby”, passing of Nipsey Hussle, media, positivity, My Krazy Life, going through tough times, love for his family, “Stop Snitchin” video, recording process, “Go Loko”, Latin support, and more.

Watch the full interview below and download 4REAL 4REAL now on iTunes/Google Play.